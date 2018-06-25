Laventille man killed in drive-by

A 26-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Laventille yesterday.

At around 6.50 pm, Quincy Samuel was standing near his home on Erica Street, when he a black Nissan X-Trail drove up and Samuel was shot several times by someone in the passenger seat before the car drive away.

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol in the area, heard the gunshots and found Samuel's body in the road.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while he was being treated.

Investigators believe the murder was gang-related.