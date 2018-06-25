Is groupthink bad or good?

THE EDITOR: There are times within a group when the need for harmony gets in the way of something more important, the need for everyone to get along leads to rushed decisions. That’s groupthink.

Is the principle of collective responsibility in party politics an aspect of groupthink? Are we seeing many groups in our land saddled with groupthink?

Groupthink is a way of thinking where members of cohesive groups accept a viewpoint of conclusions that represent a perceived group consensus, whether it is believed to be valid or correct. It can appear efficient because other ideas and opinions are shut down.

Groupthink occurs in different scenarios and has its share of advantages and disadvantages. Here are the pros and cons of groupthink:

Pros

• It improves cooperation within a group.

• There is harmony and less conflict.

• Tasks are completed in a timely manner.

Cons

• It can ruin relationships over a long period of time, especially when one’s opinions are always sidetracked because of what the majority favours.

• Innovation may sometimes be oppressed.

• Problems could be solved in an inefficient manner because not all possibilities are considered.

So is groupthink bad or good.

Like any other concept, too much can be hurtful to the group. Although there is peace and order when the group thinks as one, the lack of conflict may also lead to “fake harmony.” Bad vibes may be nurtured within the members of the group without anyone knowing. In this case, it is always better to consider all options first before arriving at a group decision. Especially when there is an influential leader, it’s better if everybody pitched their own ideas first before the leader speaks, so that others may have the chance to be heard before people start saying yes to everything the leader says.

A devil’s advocate should be welcomed, instead of antagonised. This is the best way to see if there are any loopholes in the way the group is thinking.

Some symptoms of groupthink are: no deliberation, blind acceptance, coming to a decision quickly, intimidating group leader/authority, no alternatives, close personal relationship, no “storming,” no disagreements.

Some solutions are: speak up, ask thought-provoking questions, be the devil’s advocate, question authority, buy time/reflect, change leadership, outline pros/cons/consequences.

The tendency to conform to the group and avoid raising potentially unpopular ideas is groupthink. Groupthink can reduce knowledge-sharing and creativity, thereby diminishing some of the key benefits of decision-making.

When one understands the advantages and disadvantages of group decision-making, one can more easily choose a course of action that’s best for your group’s growth, which ultimately is the top priority.

CUTHBERT SANDY

, Point Fortin