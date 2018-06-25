Hinds sued for alleged hit-and-run

Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds in the lower house. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

A TRINIDADIAN man, resident in Canada, has filed a personal injury claim against Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds for compensation as he alleged the minister ran over his ankle with his Porsche Cayenne SUV in December 2015.

The claim was filed by David Seemungal’s lawyers in the San Fernando High Court.

Seemungal claimed Hinds drove over his left heel, causing serious ligament damage.

He is asking for over $60,000 in compensation to pay for his medical bills.

Hinds is a Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

The claim for compensation was also filed against Hinds’ motor vehicle insurance company, Trinre.

Seemungal said the hit-and-run accident took place on December 16, 2015, near the intersection of Anderson Terrace and Saddle Road, Maraval.

The man's lawyers sent a pre-action protocol letter to the minister in April and gave him 28 days in which to respond.