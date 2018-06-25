Help find 19-year-old Anil

MISSING: Anil Matagoolam

THE mother of a missing Couva teenager is asking for any assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of her son who disappeared on June 13. Anil Matagoolam, 19, of Rivulet Road, Couva, was last seen leaving with friends to go to a nearby village at 2pm that day.

He is approximately 180 centimetres tall and was wearing a white jersey and a blue three-quarter pants. His worried mother Radhica said he did not leave the house with a cellphone and the family did not know where he had gone after leaving the village.

She said the family had even consulted with their pundits and printed missing-person flyers but searches have not yet yielded any results. “I just want him to come home,” she said while struggling to keep back tears.

The family can be reached on 703-9623 or 348-8767.

Anyone with information can also contact the Couva police station at 636-2333.