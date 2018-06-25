Guns found hidden in bathroom
Two Venezuelans and a San Fernando man were arrested after police found a gun and ammunition in a bathroom, during a raid on Sunday morning.
Police found a Beretta pistol loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a 16-gauge shotgun with one cartridge.
Police raided the home of the 29-year-old man in St John’s Village around 12.20am.
The Venezuelans, an 18-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were also arrested and all three are expected to appear before a magistrate later this week.