Breaking
Calypsonians show love for De Fosto at Sapa "Tall Man Gang" stresses Piarco residents Guns found hidden in bathroom Hinds sued for alleged hit-and-run Residents too scared to investigate: Murdered man's body left on street for hours
N Touch
Monday 25 June 2018
follow us
South Office News

Guns found hidden in bathroom

Two Venezuelans and a San Fernando man were arrested after police found a gun and ammunition in a bathroom, during a raid on Sunday morning.

Police found a Beretta pistol loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a 16-gauge shotgun with one cartridge.

Police raided the home of the 29-year-old man in St John’s Village around 12.20am.

The Venezuelans, an 18-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were also arrested and all three are expected to appear before a magistrate later this week.

Comments

Reply to this story

South Office News