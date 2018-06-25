Breaking
N Touch
Tuesday 26 June 2018
Letters to the Editor

Exhilarating experience

THE EDITOR: My husband and I recently journeyed to the Licensing Office in Caroni to renew our driver’s permits.

What we encountered was a most exhilarating experience – warm, helpful and efficient staff.

Within half an hour we had completed the exercise and were on our way back home.

This was service at its best which other sectors of both the Public Service – and also the private sector – would do well to emulate.

We salute these public servants at the Caroni office.

TARA RAMKISSOON
, Valsayn

