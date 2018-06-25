Cops still hunting murder suspect

Photo: Rattan Jadoo

A 35-year-old Caridoc worker who police believe beat his wife to death with a claw hammer last week at their Dibe, Long Circular Road, home remained in hiding yesterday.

Telephone records reveal that the man’s cell phone has not been used since the murder last Monday.

Despite a manhunt for the suspect he has not been found.

Investigators said the man has not reported for work since his wife was murdered and has not contacted relatives, including his mother, who lives at Bagatelle, Diego Martin.

Yesterday police said they believe the man may have taken his life, but because his body has not been found they will continue the search.

Over the weekend theys combed several areas in Carenage, Macaqueripe, Diego Martin and surrounding areas, though they were again hampered by persistent rain.