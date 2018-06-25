Cop’s house shot at

THE Maloney home of a Special Reserve Police constable was shot at during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to reports, around 2 am PC Stephon Samuel, who has over four years’ service and is assigned to the Central Police Station, was asleep at his home when he heard gunshots.

He checked and saw two window panes shattered and found two spent shells.

A report was made to Maloney police and crime scene investigators visited the scene.

Sources revealed that Samuel was recently involved in the arrest of someone from Maloney, and police believe the shooting may be linked.

Northern Division police searched several homes in Maloney for arms and ammunition.

