Cop on $400,000 bail for assault charge

SPECIAL RESERVE POLICE Naren Beharry, 30, yesterday appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate for allegedly having a gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives. Beharry appeared before Joanne Connor in the First Court also charged with two counts of common assault.

Insp Jugmohan of the Chaguanas police station laid the charges. Beharry is alleged to have brandished a gun at two people in Chaguanas earlier this month. He has seven years’ service and is posted at the Chaguanas station.

Defence attorney Taradath Singh represented him.

Acting Insp Wayne Waithe prosecuted. He objected to bail being granted on the basis he allegedly made threats to the people he allegedly waved the gun at.

Singh said his client had been in custody since June 18 and denied threats were made.

The magistrate granted him $400,000 bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace. He is to reappear in court on July 23.