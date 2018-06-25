Chamber calls for more legal guns

The murder of 42-year-old businessman Simon Moss, last week has revived calls for firearms for business owners by the Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce.

A WEEK after the murder of auto parts dealer Simon Moss at his home, the Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce is calling on the acting Commissioner of Police to make it easier for business owners to access firearms.

In a release issued this afternoon, the chamber said despite the passing of anti-gang legislation one month ago, citizens are no safer than before and lamented escalating murders, describing the country's condition as "spiralling out of control".

The release said while the chamber did not condone the use of firearms, it questioned the reason there was no ease in accessibility of fire arms license to legitimate business owners and citizens with no criminal records.

"We are simply asking Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams why legitimate persons, business owner or otherwise, who wish to apply for a firearm, have received little or no responses to their legitimate queries.

"We are calling on the National Security Ministry to release the statistics as it pertains to Firearm Users’ Licenses, including number of applicants. We are also calling for a more transparent process into the license application."

The chamber also accused the National Security Ministry of being "out of its depth" in dealing with the crime situation. Last Wednesday Moss was shot 14 times as he exited his van at his St Joseph home.