Candidates file nomination forms in Barataria

Barataria candidates

WHILE the incumbent PNM opted for a low-key affair to file the nomination form for their Barataria candidate Kimberly Small, guided by the area's former MP Joseph Ross, UNC candidate Sharon Maharaj-Dharam, was accompanied by a tassa side and flag-waving supporters.

In addition, two councillors of San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation and Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee and Senator Khadijah Ameen, at 111 Aranguez Main Road, San Juan.

Newsday spoke to Small after she had filed her form, and just as the much larger and noisier UNC contingent arrived.

She told Newsday she was a vibrant young candidate hoping to make a difference to the lives of the people of the area where she had lived her whole life. Small said she had once worked with former councillor, the late Pernell Bruno, and hoped to continue such efforts.

The UNC's Maharaj-Dharam told Newsday that far from people being fed up of politics, they were keenly meeting her at their front gates, some embracing her with tears in their eyes telling of their frustrations and their desire for change.

She said people were voicing concern at a mixture of local issues and national issues, including crime and unemployment.

David Lee told Newsday the mood of the PNM contingent was visibly sombre and mundane, reflecting their alleged poor support in the area.

"This by-election is a critical stepping-stone to take us back into government," he said. UNC councillor for San Juan East Safraz Ali hailed Maharaj-Dharam as "very humble, hard-working and dedicated."

He said when she had offered her hand to her PNM rival to shake, Small had allegedly refused. "On the other hand our candidate will shake anyone's hand, as she is here to represent everybody, not just a segment."

The Progressive Empowerment Party's (PEP's) Christoph Samlal was also due to visit Aranguez to register his candidacy, having earlier supported that party's candidate for Belmont East, Felicia Holder, as she registered in Port of Spain.