Calypsonians show love for De Fosto at Sapa

Calysponian, Winston Scarborough, the Original Defosto himself at a benefit concert held at National Academy for the Performing Arts on Sunday night. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Most of the audience were fellow calypsonians who turned out in their numbers to show love for their ailing colleague Winston Scarborough, the Originial De Fosto Himself, at a concert titled We are One, on Sunday evening.

The "last badjohn of calypso," Kurt Allen, was the first of the experienced performers to grace the stage of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) at 6 pm, to pay tribute to this master of the art form. Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) who envisioned the show, ended it shortly before 11 pm, with his dirty ditty, Nani Wine, "because I want people to leave here happy," he said.

In between Allen and Crazy, calypsonians whose lives De Fosto has touched over his 50 years in the business honoured him with their voices, extending best wishes for his speedy recovery, while sharing memories which have made him one of the most loved entertainers in the fraternity. Singing Sandra, Rio, Bally, Ras Kommanda, Queen Victoria, Lady Adana, Mr Shak, Brian London, Baron, All Rounder, Lingo, were among the performers who gave of their time and talent, gratis, to aid De Fosto in his recovery.

Scarborough was recently hospitalised with heart problems and appealed for help and for visits from politicians. He has since been discharged.

The singers were backed up by Oral Rodriguez and the Razor Sharp Band, who also gave of their talent free and proved their sharpness, as there were not rehearsals. Sharing MC duties were comedian Damian Melville and calypsonian Eunice Peters, the latter of whom also performed and provided back-up vocals for some of the entertainers.

Emotions ran high as Lady Gypsy (Lyn Steel), one of the stalwarts behind the show, honoured De Fosto with her tribute, You Got A Friend. “I’ll be there,” she pledged,”anytime, anywhere.”

A grateful and emotional De Fosto, dressed in his trademark red, white and black national colours, thanked the stars and the audience for their support at such short notice.

He said there are plans for a repeat of the show, this time in Port of Spain.