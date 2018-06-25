Belmont East candidates confident

VOTE FOR WE: From left, UNC candidate Liana Babb-Gonzales, PNM candidate Nicole Young and PEP canddiate Felicia Holder all filed their nomination papers today at the EBC to contest the July 16 by-election in Belmont East.

PEOPLE'S National Movement (PNM) Belmont East candidate Nicole Young, United National Congress (UNC) candidate Liana Babb-Gonzales and Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate Felicia Holder are all confident of victory in the July 16 by-election in the district.

The trio expressed confidence after filing their nomination papers at the Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) office on Henry Street, Port of Spain today.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, who was at the EBC office, rejected allegations from Opposition Senator Wade Mark that the PNM was defacing UNC posters in the area.

Young said the opposite is happening and predicted a "clean sweep" for the PNM in Belmont East. Mark said the party will raise its concerns with the EBC and police.

Holder said the PEP's confidence is based on the fact it is offering something different from the PNM and UNC.