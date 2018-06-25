Breaking
Fantastic Faatimah Protect citizens from 'bad boys' stigma Tewarie: Gangsters do not live past 30 Over 39,700 widows in TT 3 men shot dead
N Touch
Monday 25 June 2018
follow us
Features

Barbados Food & Rum Festival

Chef Wesley Mc Kellan prepares his dish.

GOOD food, good rum, good music and good people were the ingredients that were mixed together to produce the Barbados Food & Rum Festival 18 launch at Estate 101 in Maraval.

An upbeat Corey Garrett, Caribbean and Latin America director of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), was only too happy to invite TT people to the festival from October 18-21.

Corey Garrett, Caribbean and Latin America director, BTMI greets former WI star bastman Brian Lara.

He said, “Our team plans to focus our efforts via direct consumer promotions such as partnering with local retail, entertainment and hospitality stakeholders. As digital marketing is mainstream, we will also be partaking in various online promotions via culinary portals, such as those hosted by our good friends at Foodie Nation and TriniChow… just to name a few. With airlift partner Caribbean Airlines, we are also hoping to create special travel packages for the festival via co-op marketing initiatives.”

Mixologist Shane McClean mixes some Sorrel Splendour.

BTMI has dubbed 2018 the Year of Culinary Experiences, he said, "and we are doing all things food-themed this year, from highlighting the tasty ‘foodie’ adventures that are available on the island from high-end restaurants to fresh dishes served in beach shacks. We have also introduced new festivals and events centred around gastronomy and rum such as the Sugar and Rum Season and the re-vamped Oistins fish festival.”

Chef Damian Leach

At the June 14 event, guests were treated to some samples of what can be expected at the festival. Chef Michael Harrison, Chef Damian Leach and mixologists Shane McClean and Jamaal Bowen served up their specialities.

Mikhail Salcedo's plays a mix of local and Bajan soca songs.

Local pannist Mikhail Salcedo got guests in the mood with songs from Bajan and TT artistes and Lujoe and The Gifted took guests on a musical trip around the world

 

Comments

Reply to this story

Features