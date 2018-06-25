Bandits run wild in Freeport

IN the recent past, there has been a surge of armed robberies in Freeport with gunmen going after families with cars.

In the latest incident, a family enjoying a Sunday evening lime at the Arena recreation ground in Freeport were held up by two gun-toting bandits who demanded the keys for their Mazda 3.

Police said the family, who live a short distance away, had been liming when the bandits approached them around 10.05pm.

The gunmen ordered the children seated inside the car to get out before they drove off. The car was found sometime yesterday morning abandoned in California.

Councillor for the area, Anil Balliram said this latest incident just adds to the woes of residents.

“Almost every other day I visit a family who has been robbed, people are using their life’s savings to buy a vehicle and it is being taken from them.”

He said although the robberies are rampant, the detection rate is almost non-existent.

“From what I know, no one has ever been arrested for these robberies. These bandits are targeting families with cars and in 99 per cent of the cases, the vehicle is never recovered. I have been going to police town meetings all the time and it seems the more the police talk, the more the bandits rob and thief.”

Balliram’s brother and sister-in-law were robbed at their Carlsen Field home several weeks ago. He said his colleagues at the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regional corporation have also complained about crime increasing in their areas.

“I recently saw the hierarchy of the Ministry of National Security taking to the streets and walking to assure people that crime could be controlled. Why don’t they come to Central? Come where the people are being targeted the most, where people are afraid to come out of their homes in the daytime, far less for at night.”

He said the surge of crime has also caused businesses to lock up early for fear of being targeted.

“Most of the bars, restaurants and shops that sold food in the night have started closing by 6pm, the business people say they don’t feel safe at all and they refuse to let themselves become targets. This is affecting every aspect of life.”

Head of the Freeport police station, Insp James, says police have stepped up patrols in the entire district and will be holding a town meeting on July 9 to hear the views of residents. James said police believe the robberies are being done by men from outside the communities.