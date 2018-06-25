450 cops being probed

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon told members of the House of Representatives today that 450 police officers are under investigation for disciplinary misconduct. Dillon also said there has been no confirmation of allegations of a prostitution ring involving South American women and law enforcement officers.

"The names of police officers are not always included in the initial complaints and therefore the figure can vary once an investigation has commenced and the officer(s) are identified in relation to the allegation."

He said Sections 151 and 152 of the Police Service Regulations 2007 address the issue of disciplinary misconduct. Training and procedural sensitisation, internal conference and target problem solving are some of the measures used to deal with this matter.