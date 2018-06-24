Woman shot and wounded in attempted hit

A 52-year-old chef is being treated for a gunshot wound she sustained during, what investigators believe may be, an attempted hit on a taxi driver in Belmont early yesterday.

Sources revealed that around 5.05 am, Veronica Burnett was on her way home in the left back seat of a panel van at Belmont Circular Road, when the van was stopped by a man known to the driver.

As the van slowed down, the man reportedly drew a pistol and fired several shots at the van before running away. The driver was not harmed, however Burnett was shot once in her forearm and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Investigators believe the motive for the shooting was not a robbery, but the gunman intended to murder the driver over an incident last month.

Officers of the Port of Spain Division are continuing investigations.