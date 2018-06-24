TT swimmers head to Aruba for CCCAN ASATT gets Government funding as…

ASATT president Wendell Lai Hing

THE Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) received great news that the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, will contribute $280,000 to help TT compete at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships in Aruba, from Friday to July 4.

The national team’s trip seemed in doubt, but the Government recently met with ASATT and committed to helping the TT aquatic athletes. ASATT will also receive $55,000 from the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), $2,000 from TECU Cooperative Society, with the Government giving the balance of the trip. The trip costs a total of $337,000. President of ASATT Wendell Lai Hing, said they were informed on Friday by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs that the money was ready.

Lai Hing said he is grateful to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs for the assistance as the parents of the athletes will now be relieved.

“We are very happy and thankful to corporate TT and the Ministry of Sport in particular Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, because without their intervention and support the brunt of the funds would have been felt by the parents of this team,” Lai Hing said.

Lai Hing also said the contribution by NLCB and TECU Cooperative Society is also appreciated.

Earlier this week, Lai Hing said once ASATT received the funds they would finalise the TT team’s accommodation.

Cudjoe felt it is important to help the athletes because they worked hard to represent the country.

Cudjoe said, “Considering the fact that these athletes would have already been training and preparing (for the meet we felt we must help).

“The parents were also very concerned and have already started utilising their monies.”

The Minister of Sport reminded local sporting bodies to ensure they conduct financial audits, and also encouraged sporting bodies to try to seek sponsorship from corporate TT.

“I encourage sporting bodies to ensure their financial (records are up-to-date) and examine other means of accessing funding because funding really is a challenge right now. Seek corporate sponsors,” she advised.

Lai Hing said ASATT is in the process of updating their financial statements. In Aruba, TT will compete in open water (sea) and swimming (pool).