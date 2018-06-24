Tobago man, 65, found dead

TOBAGO pensioner Anthony Noel was found dead yesterday, seven days after he was reported missing.

The 65-year-old Bethel man was found face down in a forested area off Log Wood, Glenwood, Scarborough around 3.30 pm yesterday. Police said they received information and arrested three men in connection with the disappearance of Noel.

Based on further information they went to the area where they found the deceased.

Police believe Noel may have been robbed and killed but based on the stage of decomposition they could not determine the cause of death and will await an autopsy which is expected to be done this week.