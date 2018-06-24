Suspected car thief, 23, to be charged today

A 23-year-old Beetham man is expected to be charged by officers of the Port of Spain CID today after he was held last Thursday for a series of robberies and car thefts in the Port of Spain and Northern divisions.

Sources revealed that the man, who is known to police for prior offences, was arrested at his Main Street, Beetham Gardens home last Thursday. Sources also revealed that the man is suspected to be behind at least nine car thefts.

Police said the man has been known to use his small size to crawl into vehicles when the windows are not turned up all the way.

In one instance, the suspect is believed to have stolen a vehicle from the carpark of the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Seismic Research Centre, St Augustine last month.

Investigators told Newsday they were able to make the arrest based on fingerprint evidence, matching the suspect to the victims’ vehicles.