Ready for Red House

THE EDITOR: I am a retired Public Servant and, as a custom of mine, I peruse the city of Port of Spain. It is said the working man or woman passes by the window daily but on retirement you look through the window at passers-by.

Due to the aforementioned I must give some credit to the present administration for pursuing rigorously the restoration of the Red House, for from the outside you see people at work and some form of progress. This project started 2005, all that was seen in the past years, was an overhead galvanise roof and fence around the compound.

We the citizenry do hope this historical building will be ready for occupation soon.

Athelston Clinton, Arima