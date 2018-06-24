Breaking
Protect citizens from 'bad boys' stigma Tewarie: Gangsters do not live past 30 Over 39,700 widows in TT 3 men shot dead Govt not going to IMF
N Touch
Sunday 24 June 2018
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Ready for Red House

THE EDITOR: I am a retired Public Servant and, as a custom of mine, I peruse the city of Port of Spain. It is said the working man or woman passes by the window daily but on retirement you look through the window at passers-by.

Due to the aforementioned I must give some credit to the present administration for pursuing rigorously the restoration of the Red House, for from the outside you see people at work and some form of progress. This project started 2005, all that was seen in the past years, was an overhead galvanise roof and fence around the compound.

We the citizenry do hope this historical building will be ready for occupation soon.

Athelston Clinton, Arima

Comments

Reply to this story

Letters to the Editor

Don’t disrespect pan

THE EDITOR: Your editorial headlined Knocking Columbus off his pedestal is deserving of commendation. For…

Ignore threat by Doodhai

THE EDITOR: The warning from TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai to the Education Ministry that teachers…