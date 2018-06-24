Rampersad’s funeral set for Tuesday

Patrick Rampersad

THE FUNERAL of the late Patrick Rampersad, long-serving president of top local cricket club Merry Boys, will take place on Tuesday at the Church of the Nativity, located at Crystal Stream, Diego Martin.

The service will begin at 10 am, following which Rampersad’s body will be taken for cremation at the St James Crematorium.

Rampersad died on Wednesday morning after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his Henry Street, Port of Spain office.

The 60-year-old, who was a customs broker by profession, was at the helm of the Diego Martin-based Merry Boys for approximately 30 years, and served as the third vice-president of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) up to his death.

TTCB Chief Operations Officer Dudnath Ramkeesoon said yesterday that a private memorial service, for board officials and committee members, will take place tomorrow at the TTCB head office in Balmain, Couva.

Asked if any plans are afoot to honour Rampersad’s memory, Ramkeesoon said, “Not at the moment. We’re still in shock of his early departure.”