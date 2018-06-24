Ministry: SEA results date fake

A social media post which says the 2018 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results are scheduled to be released on July 3 has been described by the Education Ministry as “false information.”

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Education that false information surrounding the release date of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (2018) results is being circulated on social media,” the ministry stated yesterday.

The ministry noted the post is an “edited version of the release of results information circulated in 2017.”

“At this time the Ministry of Education has not sent out any information to the media or general public. This announcement will be made by the Minister of Education and subsequently disseminated through various channels.

“The public is advised that all official communication from the ministry can be found on the ministry’s website at www.moe.gov.tt and on the Ministry’s Facebook page at Ministry of Education-TT.”

The 2017 SEA results were released on July 4.

Efforts to contact Education Minister Anthony Garcia were unsuccessful.