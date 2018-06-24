Ministry at work to prevent flooding

THE EDITOR: In a Newsday article titled US gives PDRC two boats for floods, published on June 19, Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman Dr Allen Sammy foretells a disastrous rainy season ahead stating, “We know that very little work has been done on the major watercourses.” He goes on to add that, “…over the past year corrective action could have been taken and it was not…”

The public should be aware that the Ministry of Works and Transport, through the arm of the Drainage Division, holds the responsibility to provide drainage solutions throughout Trinidad.

This scope includes developing and maintaining main watercourses and irrigation systems and providing expert advice to control flood erosion, sedimentation, drainage, irrigation and reclamation.

Given the dramatic increase in rainfall during recent years, the Drainage Division has developed a more focused approach to its procedures.

Such measures have been designed to combat this new reality we face marked by excessive precipitation brought on by the unavoidable effects of climate change and the rise in sea level. From as early as April 2018, the Comprehensive Desilting of Watercourses Programme was launched. Its objective is to execute maintenance works on major water courses throughout the country to off-set flooding in such prone areas. This undertaking encompasses over 200 critical projects to be carried out in phases across all four districts of the Drainage Division (north, south, east and central) and includes the:

• cleaning and desilting of river channels;

• clearing and removal of grass and debris from within the river channels;

• formation/rebuilding of embankments which were previously eroded or prone to erosion.

The Drainage Division has scheduled 108 projects in phase one across its four districts. The strategy is to focus resources on water channels that have the greatest potential to cause the most flooding across Trinidad. To date, in the south district, 20 projects have been completed, 11 are ongoing and are at various stages of completion. Sites completed include the Marabella River, Cipero River, Duck Pond (upstream and downstream of La Fortune Pluck Road), Cunapo River (Massahood Junction to Woodland), Paporie River (downstream of Cottage Road to CongoVillage, Barrackpore), Silver Stream and Guchoron River to name a few.

In the central district, some areas completed are the Guayamare River, Bovell Canal (Warren Monroe Road) and the Biridial Road outfall. In the north district, some of the areas completed are the Tacarigua River (downstream of Priority Bus Route), La Horquette River (Glencoe), Maraval River (La Seiva). As well, in the east district, some of the areas completed are the Bamboo River and tributaries, as well as the Kernahan River and tributaries.

It is also important to note that across regions the world over, authorities are warning their residents of flood prone areas to brace for volatile and highly precipitous weather. While our Government will continue to engage in pre-emptive, routine and emergency interventions where drainage is concerned, all are also expected to exercise safety in times of heavy rain so that minimal injuries and damage are sustained.

Senator Rohan Sinanan

Minister of Works and

Transport