Sunday 24 June 2018
Limer shot in Ste Madeleine

A Ste Madeleine man is fighting for his life at the San Fernando General Hospital after he was shot several times by an unknown assailant yesterday evening.

According to reports, Dereck Stoute of St Clements village, Ste Madeleine, was liming outside a bar at St Clements junction when a man walked up to him and shot him several times before running away. The incident occurred at 3 pm.

Stoute ran a short distance before collapsing on the road. He was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

Investigations are continuing.

