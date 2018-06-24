LGBTQI community launches Pride celebrations in TT

PROUD: LGBTQI supporters Amani Bowrin and Avionne Shaw took part in the Pride flagraising at Fort George in St James on Friday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

CHOOSING Fort George in St James as one of the locations for the Pride flagraising was symbolic of promoting peace and acceptance within the LGBTQI community.

Amani Bowrin and his friend Avionne Shaw trekked all the way up to Fort George on Friday to witness the raising of the multi-coloured flag that was a symbol of the community.

No matter it was attended by just five people, Bowrin felt the fort was appropriate to acknowledge the community's own choices.

Flags were also raised in San Fernando and Calvary, Arima. It was the beginning of a five-week long Pride Month, from June 22 to July 29.

"This morning was the start of Pride Month," Shaw said, "with the LGBTQI community trying to raise awareness for themselves. Today was about hoisting a flag on one of the highest points of Trinidad at Fort George. It was just to get the ball rolling on other events.

"When you go to Fort George you can have a clear view of Port of Spain and most of the West. Seeing the flag raised there signified to me that we are part of this country, we are here and we can be visible and that is what Pride Month is all about,"

Bowrin said Fort George was a place used for violence, and felt it was a significant way of looking at the LGBTQI community, which was only striving for peace and a place in society without discrimination.

"Even though there is a lot of violence aimed against them, and people in the LGBTQI community getting death threats, they want to use (this place) for peace so people can go to look at the beauty of TT," Bowrin said.