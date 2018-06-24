Let’s talk mental health

THE EDITOR: I want to get TT talking about mental health because we must address the stigma associated with mental health ailments.

It is imperative we start and manage the conservation. We need to reduce the costs associated with mental health and as a country we need to begin teaching and learning mental health first aid. TT needs to become more aware of stress and its dangers to an individual’s mental health. As a rule, we need to identify, manage and reduce our own stress and become aware of the repercussions of not doing so.

Work-related stress, anxiety and depression account for 40 per cent of all work-related ill health cases and 49 per cent of working days lost throughout the year.

Let us recognise and manage our own stress now.

We must not believe everything we think. We are enough. We have enough. We do enough. We are not faking sickness. We are faking wellness.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town