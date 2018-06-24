Karim: Dillon can’t get land for Enterprise station

Fazal Karim

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim on Friday questioned why National Security Minister Edmund Dillon could not get a parcel of state land to construct a police station in Enterprise, central Trinidad.

Contributing to debate on a motion of no-confidence in Dillon in the House of Representatives, Karim recalled he had walked with the minister in the community, last year after a series of upheavals involving rival gangs, most notably Unruly Isis.

He said on that occasion, Dillon had promised to construct a police station in the area.

To date, Karim said, there has been no further talk of the police station.

“How come the Minister of National Security, a member of the Cabinet, cannot get state land, a small piece of state land, to build a police station in Enterprise?”

Karim, who was the last MP to contribute to the debate on the motion on Friday, said people in central communities feared for their lives.

He said Dillon had not been painting a true picture of the crime epidemic plaguing the country. “If people listen to this Minister of National Security, today, we will feel we have no problem at all. The place is safe.

“But, you take a poll. Is it safe to go out to your mosques, mandirs, churches? There are some churches that are no longer having night services. And doh talk about Old Year’s night and Christmas.”

Karim claimed crime in TT escalated everytime the PNM was in power.

The sitting was adjourned at 6 pm.