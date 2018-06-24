Indarsingh calls for commission of enquiry into Galleons Passage

COUVA SOUTH MP Rudranath Indarsingh is calling on President Paula-Mae Weekes to convene a commission of enquiry into the MV Galleons and its delay in reaching Trinidad and Tobago. He said crime and the vessel’s delay in arrival were the two biggest fiascos to have characterised the three-year-old Dr Keith Rowley administration.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Indarsingh said the ruling PNM administration has collapsed as every sector was also in a state of decay. “They have collapsed in government, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has collapsed in government, whether it is on crime or a boat, the MV Galleons Passage that was supposed to correct the deficiencies on the sea bridge, three years we are virtually into this particular administration and you cannot be told from the acting prime minister, the prime minister, the minister of works and transport when this boat will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago waters.

“In spite of numerous assurances being given in different dates and times so I think this is the biggest fiasco, next to crime, and I think President Paula Mae Weekes should order a commission of enquiry to investigate the issues surrounding the acquisition of the MV Galleons Passage.” Speaking in the Senate recently, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said he could not give an exact date for the vessel’s arrival in Trinidad.

Meanwhile, Indarsingh said he was “disgusted” with government’s failure to address the burgeoning crime and murder rate saying this may have motivated citizens to engage in a protest demonstration in front of Parliament on Friday. “Over 276 citizens came to the parliament. I saw them and they were numbered. They were wearing some white jerseys, they made a very clear point to all members of parliament especially the Attorney General and the Minister of National Security that the government has failed them on this particular issue. “I am asking Dr Rowley how many citizens of this country must be brutally murdered or how many women? I think it is 25 women who have been killed for the year so far.”