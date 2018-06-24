Getting teens to love writing

Cultural scholar Dr Danielle Elliott and writer Lisa Allen-Agostini will lead The Writing Intervention, an educational English and writing camp for teens 14+. Photo courtesy Roxanne Herbert

English is a required subject for CSEC. Writing is a requirement for CAPE. Students applying to universities abroad have to write essays to get in. Why is there no holiday camp to help teens with writing?

That was the question that came up when US-based independent cultural scholar Dr Danielle Elliott met TT-based writer and editor Lisa Allen-Agostini.

The two alumnae of Bishop Anstey High School share a passion for words. Though they had never met at school, they instantly found common ground in talking about writing.

Out of that conversation came The Writing Intervention, a series of two-week English language and writing workshops for teens aged 14 and up. The workshops, the only of their kind in TT, will take place at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, Newbold Street, St Clair, over the July/August holidays.

Parent and teacher response to the initiative has been encouraging, found Elliott, who has been visiting schools to talk to students, teachers and principals.

“I had a chemistry teacher share with me that she'd asked a class to read a section of their text and come up with definitions of a list of terms,” Elliott said. “What she got from the students demonstrated to her that there were major issues with reading comprehension. Conversations like that confirm for me that a camp that focuses on writing is not only a good idea, it is necessary.”

Competence in writing affects nearly all subjects.

“At a recent career day, I had a chance to talk with students individually and in small groups. One group informed me confidently that they hated writing but that, luckily for them, they had chosen careers where they wouldn't need to do much of it. One planned to be a biologist, another a botanist. I promised them that the road to those careers was not this writing-free highway they'd imagined. College and graduate school, white papers, articles, public talks, grant requests and more all lay in their future, all of which had to be written.”

Elliott concluded, “I'd like young people to realise that strong skills in written communication are an essential aspect of a good education and invaluable asset in life. Period. A facility with language, or ability to summarise and analyse a piece of writing, can set you apart regardless of your field. It’s about being able to be an effective communicator and translator of your world.”

Elliott has taught Caribbean and African American literatures, particularly poetry. She holds a doctorate in English literature from Princeton University and bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College, City University of New York. She has taught at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Smith College, among other institutions. Allen-Agostini, though best known as an award-winning author and journalist, has taught English at tertiary level at the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute and COSTAATT.

Allen-Agostini wrote a weekly column in Trinidad Creole and brings that familiarity with our tongue to the camp. “Creole is a beautiful, poetic language. Where else can you find words like obzockie, bobolee, or tabanca? The challenge comes when Creole speakers are faced with the need to write in Standard English; many students don’t know how to identify the differences in grammar and it ruins their confidence as writers.”

Allen-Agostini’s new young adult novel, Home Home, was awarded a prize in the 2017 CODE Burt Awards for Caribbean Literature. The book was published in June, adding to the growing list of regional books for young readers. But through her experience as a teacher, she said, she knows sometimes weak readers and writers are left behind.

“There are great teachers across the board in TT. This builds on their work. The Writing Intervention is an opportunity for students to get more personal attention paid to their trouble spots. It’s also going to be fun, using games, improv, and physical exercises to exploit the mind-body connection and make the whole act of writing less intimidating.”

The Writing Intervention dates are July 9-20; July 23-August 3; August 6-17; and August 20-30; camp activities run from 9 am-4 pm. Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged.

For more information about The Writing Intervention, go to its Facebook page or contact the team via WhatsApp at 646-505-7872 or 868-753-6220.