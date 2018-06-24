Garcia told to shut down La Romaine Sec

WITH just a few weeks before the school term ends, president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), Lynsley Doodhai called on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to exercise his power and shut down the defective La Romaine Secondary School.

On the urging of parents of students attending that school to shut it down, Doodhai said Garcia had that authority to exercise that discretion.

Parents said because the school remains open, children are turning up daily but they are at risk as electrical repairs are taking place simultaneously.

On Monday last, a contractor with the Education Facilities Company Ltd started work on the compound. However, parents said having children in school without supervision while electrical repair work is being done puts them at risk. Teachers walked out on health and safety issues about one month ago and have not returned since. “No teaching is taking place and students are roaming the building freely, including areas where work is being done. This is unacceptable. Children are at risk. What if, God forbid, something should happen to one of them? Who is going to accept responsibility?” a parent asked.

“We just have a few more weeks for school, the ministry could close the school and undertake proper repairs.”

Teachers walked off the school compound on May 29, after a report from the electoral inspectorate which found electrical violations in almost every room of the building. TTUTA’s Industrial Relations Officer Justin De Freitas met with the affected teachers last Thursday and further advised that they continue to exercise their right to stay away until there are guarantees for their safety.

The electoral inspectorate has given the school until August 21 to fix the problems which were uncovered after a fire in the integrated laboratory on May 19. Doodhai said this is the third fire at that school in the past two years.

He said although the school is a fire hazard they are yet to see a fire certificate or electrical certificate. “No cause has been determined to date.”