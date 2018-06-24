Freitas fires Police past Connection

Police’s Kadeem Boyce vies for the ball against W Connection’s Isaiah Garcia, on Friday, during action on match day 4 of the First Citizens Cup 2018.

MIDFIELDER Kareem Freitas fired home a 73rd minute winner as Police defeated W Connection 1-0,on Friday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

This was the second game of a TT Pro League First Citizens Cup Match Day Three double-header, and a top-of-the-table meeting in the Abercrombie Group.

In the first game on Friday, in the Immortelle Group, Central FC recorded their second straight win, courtesy of a 2-1 scoreline over the previously unbeaten Defence Force. Morvant Caledonia United were due to face North East Stars at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima yesterday, in the Abercrombie Group. Today, St Ann’s Rangers will oppose Club Sando in an Immortelle Group encounter at the St Augustine Secondary School Ground.

The 10 teams in the TT Pro League have been drawn in two groups for the 2018 First Citizens Cup preliminary round. The top two teams, in each group, will advance to the semi-final phase, which is set for July 13, while the final is carded for July 20.

The early stage of the Police-Connection game was scrappy at best, with both teams taking a while to settle.

Striker Jameel Perry had the first meaningful opportunity at goal, with a 25-metre left-footed shot which went overbar in the 24th minute.

Connection could have taken the lead, in the 39th, as defender Triston Hodge took advantage of goalkeeper Adrian Foncette’s misjudgement, from a Marcus Joseph corner, but headed wide of the mark.

Veteran central midfielder Todd Ryan tested Connection’s goal with a long-range drive, in the 44th minute, which sailed overbar. But Joseph could have done better when presented with a glorious opportunity in the 49th, as he met Adan Noel’s ball from the left but struck his effort overbar, with only Foncette to beat.

Kennedy Hinkson, who joined Connection from San Juan Jabloteh during the off-season, could have done better with a ball across the face of goal from Joseph, as the ball bounced off his left leg, with the goal at his mercy.

Connection had another chance to break the deadlock, as a goal-bound midfielder Kadeem Corbin got a return ball from Joseph but sent his right-footed shot against the side netting.

And Police made Connection pay for those misses three minutes later. Clevon McFee’s corner was not cleared by the defence, and Freitas was on hand to drill a right-footed shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Julani Archibald.

In the earlier fixture, ex-national midfielder Tyrone Charles struck in the first and 46th minutes as Central FC stunned the previously high-flying Defence Force. Brent Sam pulled one back for Defence Force, in the 90th.