Exiles win first TTRFU beach tourney

SOME nine male and three female teams made the journey to Mayaro beach, last Sunday, for the second ever beach rugby tournament held in TT and the first hosted by the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU).

The first beach rugby tournament was hosted by Royalians Rugby Football Club in 2015.

Two of the participating teams – from Mafeking and a local Mayaro team – never played rugby in any format before.

The Men’s Division was won by Exiles Rugby Youth Club, while Rainbow Sports & Culture Club finished runner up. In the Women’s Division, Defence Force’s new women’s outfit won the event with Harvard Ladies taking second.

The event draw many supporters and was aided by sponsors and partners in DHL, Rugby Americas North (RAN), BPTT and the Mayaro Rugby Football Club, which helped host the tournament.

TTRFU, Mayaro RFC and partners are in discussions to make the event an annual fixture on the TTRFU rugby calendar.