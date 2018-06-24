Exceptional Presbyfest 300 students showcase talent in art, music

Students and teachers of Rochard Douglas with their trophies.

GARY CARDINEZ

THE Royards Publishing Company and the Presbyterian Primary Schools’ Board of Education held the 13th edition of its annual Presbyfest at the Aramalaya Presbyterian Church in Tunapuna.

Presbyfest saw over 300 students and teachers from all districts in TT participating in categories such as art, creative writing, choirs, recitation, soloists and bhajan on June 8.

The bhajan category was introduced to honour the contribution of indentured immigrants as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Presbyterian Church.

The level of talent showcased at the finals was exceptional especially in the choir and soloists categories. There were test pieces of Look at the World and Morning has Broken and competitors were also required to do a tune of choice.

Exchange Presbyterian was the clear winner in the choir category with a great rendition of The Lion Sleeps Tonight to go along with the test piece.

The pupils of Guaico Presbyterian came in second with their performance of There is Peace in Christ, Penal Presbyterian was third with Rainbow Connection and Inverness Presbyterian fourth with The Power of Your Love.

In the soloists category, two very contrasting styles proved to be the winners. Eleven-year-old Alyssa Joseph of Exchange Presbyterian got a standing ovation for her superb rendition of Rise Up in a very soulful voice.

She was the eventual winner with Evangeline Deonat of San Francique placing second for her performance of The Holy City. Her style was in a classical vein. Alyssa Ramdhaney of Vistabella came third with I am a Promise and the lone male participant Josiah Marcel of Maracas placed fourth with Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

In the recitation category Mayah Khan's rendition of The Pig gave her school, of Grant Memorial, the first prize followed by Suri Saith of Curepe Presbyterian with All I Ask in second place. Faith Babwah of Penal and Shawnelle McCarthy of Upper Carapichaima placed third and fourth with An Athlete’s Prayer and My Mother respectively.

There was excitement in the Bhajan category as pupils gave their all in the rendition of the test piece Jao Jao. In the end Upper Carapichaima placed first with Rochard Douglas second, Penal third and Balmain fourth.

The finals of the art and creative writing categories were judged before June 8 but the prizes were given out on that day along with the others.

Winners in the arts under nine were Arissa Rambadhan of Fyzabad first, Sariah Mohammed of Penal second, Leah Ramdath of Kanhai third and Joshua Fontenelle of Curepe fourth.

In the arts over nine, Jaydn Bhagat of Curepe copped the first prize with Veeraj Soogrim of Picton second and Jarden Rambhai of Reform and Brielle Jada Jairam of Vistabella third and fourth respectively.

Ashley Arjoon of St Julian took top honours in the creative writing category with Kimberly Ali of San Juan placing second, Bridget Bristol of Riversdale third and Gabrielle Khemkaran of Charlieville placing fourth.

Exchange Presbyterian won the trophy for best overall school in Presbyfest 2018.