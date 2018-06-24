Economist has mixed views on Govt

ECONOMIST Indera Sagewan-Alli had mixed views about the Government’s performance, when asked to comment of Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) head Ancel Roget’s recent award of a “failing grade” to the Government’s handling of the economy.

At the June 19 Labour Day celebrations at Fyzabad, Roget had used a large blackboard to ask workers their verdict on his key areas of governance, namely, crime, the economy, labour, health, education and prime ministerial leadership, for each of which the crowd repeatedly shouted, “Fail!”

“In my view the Government should be doing a lot better than they have. There are some areas they have done already in. There are more areas that they should have done a lot better it.”

She rejected the idea of the Government taking credit for current buoyancy in TT’s energy fortunes. “That turnaround is simply a function of prices, which they have no control over. It is also a matter of investments that took place from quite some years ago that are simply now coming to fruition.”

“They can claim to have cut the fiscal budget, but in my view they have failed to identify and do anything when it comes to new growth sectors and diversification.”

She said that was a major concern for her. Sagewan-Alli had great concerns about shortcomings in how the Government had handled the “number one” issue of crime.