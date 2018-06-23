Young: Alleged gang leaders held, charges very soon

Newly appointed Communication Minister Stuart Young, who is also Minister in the Offices of the Prime Minister and Attorney General. addresses the Lower House, as Finance Minister Colm Imbert listens, during a sitting on February 23. FILE PHOTO

Communications Minister Stuart Young said there have been arrests of alleged gang leaders but they have not yet been charged under the Anti-Gang Act.

He was contributing to debate on an Opposition motion of no confidence in National Security Minister Edmund Dillon in the House of Representatives on Friday.

He said an Opposition member had called a press conference that a month had gone since anti-gang legislation came into force there has not been a single arrest. Young said there were arrests but no charges under the legislation. He added that to build a successful case sufficient evidence has to be gathered.

"And as the Attorney General says he suspects that very soon charges will come."

He said the mover of the motion, Naparima MP Rodney Charles, had spoken about "walking." He recalled on Thursday during meetings his phone started to "burn up" with his constituents of Port of Spain North/St Ann's West sending him pictures of a UNC deputy leader walking in Belmont.

"If you see the outfit - Gucci boots. She wearing Gucci boots costing $1500 US dollars. That is a crime too."

Charles interjected: "Gucci boots is a crime?"