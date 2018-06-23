Breaking
N Touch
Saturday 23 June 2018
News

Tewarie: Gangsters do not live past 30

Good catch: A boy catches the ball in a game of American football with Alex Kenna of the Civil Affairs Unit, US Embassy at Enterprise Recreation Ground, Enterprise.

Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie has urged young people to stay away from gangs and embrace a healthier lifestyle saying the life span of an average gang member is less than 30 years.

He was addressing a sports caravan hosted by the Chaguanas Borough Corporation in collaboration with the Civil Affairs Unit of the US Embassy at Enterprise Recreation Ground, Enterprise yesterday.

Ultimate game: Alex Kenna from the Civil Affairs Unit, US Embassy plays a game of ultimate football with children at a sports caravan hosted by the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and US Embassy at Enterprise Recreation Ground, Enterprise.

“If you manage your life properly, you could live up to 90 years, 95 years easy in the 21st century because of medication and research and good doctors, but when you are in a gang, you hardly live until you are 30-years-old," he said.

Coaching basketball: Cory Berry from the Civil Affairs Unit, US Embassy coaches a game of basketball with children from Enterprise at the sports caravan.

"So it really is a risk to go into a gang and when you go into a gang you make up your mind that you going through soon because there is a kind of recklessness about it and a kind of don’t care attitude about that that really does not value life.”


US Embassy and Chaguanas Borough Corporation officials pose for a photograph with children from Enterprise during a sports caravan at Enterprise Recreation Ground, Enterprise.
PHOTOS BY LINCOLN HOLDER

US Embassy liaison officer Michael Barrera, in his address, said the initiative was the launch of a long-term sports programme, adding that NBA coaches, as well as professional footballers, would also be invited to participate in sport caravans.

 

