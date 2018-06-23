Stylish Dewar’s launch

The Dewar’s range of whiskeys that were tasted at the event

THE exclusive launch of Dewar’s 15-Year-Old & Scotch Tasting event held at the Old Havana Lounge, Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain was done in fine style.

The launch was hosted by Carlos Maestracci of Bacardi International and Regional Trade Ambassador for Dewar’s Scotch Whisky, who flew in from Florida, USA, for the stylish affair on June 7.

Together with local distributors Alstons Marketing Company Limited (AMCO), they took guests through a journey on waves of flavour, the likes of which they’d never encountered before with the launch of its newest product, the Dewar’s 15 Blended Scotch Whisky. While guests mingled before the actual tasting session they were served cocktails made with the different blends of Dewar’s, then the tasting began with Dewar’s White Label, followed by the Dewar’s 12, the Dewar’s 15 and Dewar’s 18, pairing each blend with a delicious range of hors d’oeuvres, infused with Dewar’s.

Dewar’s 15 was aged, blended, then aged again for six months to unify all the flavour, making this a unique process to enhance the flavour and quality of the final product.

Maestracci said, “The flavours of Dewar’s15 are exquisite. It includes many notes such as honey, decadent toffee sauce, rich fruit, succulent exotic fruits, hints of coconut and vanilla complemented with citrus and green apple notes. All these notes gives the scotch a smooth and well-rounded warming finish.”