Sport caravan starts today in Chaguanas

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan.

THE Chaguanas Borough Corporation is collaborating with the Civil Affairs Unit of the US Embassy to host a sport caravan for children between the ages of five to 14. The caravan will open today and ends on July 14.

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan said the camp will introduce children to novelty American sports such as frisbee, handball and American flag football.

“We of the Chaguanas borough are working towards introducing these additional sporting activities so that children can choose from a variety of sporting events,” Boodhan said.

The camp is also designed to reach out to students interested in football, cricket and volleyball. Boodhan said the project is to promote healthy lifestyles among the youths while involving them in the participation of extracurricular and educational activities.

The event will take place on four recreation grounds in central. The first kicks off on Saturday at the Enterprise recreation ground. On June 30, the caravan will move to Pierre Road and on July 8 at Edinburgh 500. The final day for the caravan will be on July 14 at Esmeralda recreation ground.

“We will be awarding the children excelling in any of the sports mentioned,” Boodhan said.

The caravan is free and will begin each day at 9am and end at 2pm. Registration can be done on the day of the event at the various locations.

For further information, call 671-7628 or 672-3902 extension: 3088, 3089 or 3093.