No probe on video

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday said there will be no investigation into a video circulating on social media, which allegedly depicts two people having sex in a classroom.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives, Garcia said, “I have seen a video circulating on social media but I cannot ascertain whether that video really depicts two persons having sex.”

He added,”What I know however is that the contents of that video had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with any of our primary or secondary schools.” Against this background, Garcia said, “It is unwise or unecessary to launch any investigation.”

Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked Garcia if the ministry liaised with the Police Service’s Cybercrime Unit to verify the video’s authenticity. After reiterating there will be no investigation, Garcia said, “Our business is educating our children.”

Later in the sitting, Garcia said sexuality and sexual health are taught at the primary and secondary school levels through the Health and Family Life curriculum. Topics such as sexuality and sexual health are discussed from as early as infant year one in primary schools. At the secondary level, Garcia explained it is taught as a separate subject.

He disclosed that data from the ministry’s student support services division (SSSD) have shown a four percent in sexually inappropriate behaviours last year. Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan asked Garcia if, “sex education is being taught in our schools.”

Garcia replied, “Sometimes I wonder at the level of comprehension.” He told Khan, “You went to a school I was associated with and I am disappointed.” Garcia also said the SSSD deals with issues of mental health of students in the secondary school system.

This process involves visits on school social workers to the student’s home and the student returning to school, once a medical certificate of clearance is produced from health facility or a medical practitioner.

On another issue, Garcia explained that maxi-taxi drivers have a contract with the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) to provide school bus services. He said this involves the drivers submitting invoices to the PTSC and these invoices being subsequently sent to the ministry for payment. Garcia said there are no invoices at the ministry.