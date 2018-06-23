Murder in law office

SORROW AND SHOCK: Attorney Mary Ramcharitar, right, is consoled outside her Chaguanas office yesterday after she discovered the body of her secretary Nicole Debideen whose throat was slit. PHOTO BY STACY MOORE

AS A routine, secretary Nicole Debideen, 44, would attend church early every morning before going to work at a law office on Ramsaran Street in Chaguanas. She did the same yesterday. However hours later her body was found at about 11 am with her throat slit. Debideen’s boss attorney Mary Ramcharitar found her on the floor in the office bathed blood. The attorney called police and ambulance. A doctor ordered her body removed to the Forensic Science Centre. Police, including ASP Wayne Mystar, Inspector Daryl Corrie, Cpl Ian Bobb, PC Kyrn Lewis and others went to the scene and cordoned off the area.

As crime scene investigators searched for clues inside the office, curious onlookers gathered outside. The distinct cries of the attorney echoed. “No, no, no,” she shouted as she wept. Friends, relatives and other attorneys tried to comfort her.

Ramcharitar was helped into a chair. Newsday was told that she and Debideen were good friends. Debideen lived with her mother Shirley Hosein, 72, at Sanford Street East, California.

She had been working with Ramcharitar for some years and was responsible for opening the office on mornings. Ramcharitar and Hosein were seen comforting each other. In tears, Hosein said her daughter woke early everyday and would attend service at the nearby Pentecostal church.

“When she usually reaches to work she would call me,” Hosein told Newsday. She said her daughter called her when she got to work. “I asked her if she had breakfast as yet and she said ‘No’ and that she was going to eat. That was the last time I heard from her.” Hosein said she could not understand why someone would want to hurt her daughter. “There was no threat made to her life. She has no enemies.” Mystar told Newsday they had no motive for the killing. He said police will be reviewing footage from CCTV cameras from several businesses nearby. He offered condolences to the family on behalf of the Police Service.

Councillor for the area, Debideen Manick said he was in a state of shock. “She is one of the nicest person you could ever meet. She was always smiling. She was always very efficient as well. I want to know why someone would want to do this. I am really concerned with what is happing in this place. The devil is taking over this place.”

MP for the area Rudranath Indarsingh echoed similar concerns saying the killing was troubling. An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre on Monday. Homicide Region Three police are investigating.