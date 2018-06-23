Man’s nerves ‘acting up,’ so he took weed

THE medication which doctors prescribed to Matuba Hamilton, 31, for a mental condition "locks up" his jaw, he says, so he takes his medication "now and then." His nerves began "acting up" and he decided to smoke marijuana – but police arrested him.

That was Hamilton’s explanation to San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine today for having marijuana in his underwear.

Southern Division Task Force police arrested the unemployed welder/fabricator yesterday at New Haven Avenue in Marabella.

PC Cleyon Seedan said PC Aaron Loutan and others on mobile patrol saw him walking along the road. He looked in their direction and began to walk faster. Police searched him and found six grammes of marijuana in his underwear.

The magistrate asked Hamilton how he managed to buy the marijuana, given that he is unemployed, and he said a "brethren"gave it to him.

The magistrate bonded him in the sum of $5,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for three years. In default, he will return for sentencing. As a condition of the bond, he must enrol in a drug treatment programme.