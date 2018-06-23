Man charged with sexual assault of minor

Evans Julien

A LAVENTILLE man was remanded to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation after he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate, charged with sexual penetration and sexual touching of a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

Evans Julien, a PH taxi driver, of Picton Road, appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He was ordered to return to court on July 5.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Gideon Dickson, of the Child Protection Unit, Port of Spain Division, while Julien was charged by acting Cpl Yohan McKain, on Wednesday.