Breaking
Man's nerves ‘acting up,’ so he took weed Imbert: Balgobin to stay on as CLF chairman, despite Angostura resignation Dillon: Persad-Bissessar removed 'discipline' from schools Accident victim Vinita holding on Fathers cry for children
N Touch
Saturday 23 June 2018
follow us
News

Man charged with sexual assault of minor

Evans Julien

A LAVENTILLE man was remanded to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation after he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate, charged with sexual penetration and sexual touching of a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

Evans Julien, a PH taxi driver, of Picton Road, appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He was ordered to return to court on July 5.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Gideon Dickson, of the Child Protection Unit, Port of Spain Division, while Julien was charged by acting Cpl Yohan McKain, on Wednesday.

Comments

Reply to this story

News