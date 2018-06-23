Gymnast cops gold at Open Champs Competing in first ever pole vault:

Anthony Phillips competes in the Men’s 10,000m yesterday at the NGC/Sagicor NAAA National Open Championships, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. Phillips won gold in the event.

AFTER only five training sessions in the discipline of pole vaulting, Aiesha Colthrust leaped to gold on day one of the NGC Sagicor National Association of Athletics Administrations Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.

Colthrust, who had her sights on the national record of 2.40m, snatched gold in the women’s pole vault in 2.10m. Colthrust, competing unattached, finished ahead of the Toco Tafac duo of Celine Isaac and Shade Guy. Isaac took silver in 2.00m and Guy grabbed bronze in 1.60m.

Colthrust was contented with her performance saying, “I am satisfied that I completed the event because it was my first ever pole vault competition, but I was disappointed I was not able to break the national record.”

Colthrust, who has previously competed in heptathlon, long jump and gymnastics wants to make it far in pole vaulting. She said, “Because I use to do gymnastics I have intentions of going somewhere in pole vault because I always thought it was something intricate and complicated and it is something I always wanted to get into.”

Only a few finals were held on the opening day including the women’s hammer throw, the men’s hammer throw and the men’s 10,000m.

Claiming gold in the women’s hammer throw was Angel Coombs of Striders with a 28.20m effort and Kesean Phillip of Kaizen Panthers took gold in the men’s hammer throw with a 27.50m throw.

In the men’s 10,000m final, Anthony Phillips of Stallion won gold in 34 minutes and 28.78 seconds.

The championships continue today and end tomorrow.

SELECTED RESULTS

Women’s Pole Vault Finals

1 Aiesha Colthrust - Unattached - 2.10m

2 Celine Isaac - Toco Tafac - 2.00m

3 Shade Guy - Toco Tafac - 1.60m

Women’s Hammer Throw Finals

1 Angel Coombs -Striders - 28.20m

2 Sherselle Murray - Toco Tafac - 27.90m

3 Gwendolyn Smith - Palo Seco - 27.04m

Men’s Hammer Throw Finals

1 Kesean Phillip - Kaizen Panthers - 27.50m

2 Ryan Samuel - Eastonians - 24.46m

3 Triston Pierre - Eastonians - 14.48m

Men’s 10000m Run Finals

1 Anthony Phillips - Stallion - 34:28.78

2 Jameel Cupidore - UTT Fast Track - 36:56.81

3 Nigel Simon - Memphis Pioneers - 38:48.43