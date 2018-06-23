Dillon: Persad-Bissessar removed ‘discipline’ from schools

UNDER ATTACK: National Security Minister Edmund Dillon answers back the Opposition who moved a motion of no confidence in him as minister.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had previously removed discipline from schools and linked this to the current crime situation.

He was contributing to debate on an Opposition motion of no confidence against him in the House of Representatives on Friday.

He said that all were concerned about murder in this country and this was the barometer through which crime was measured.

"To lose one life is too many. That concerns me very much."

He said everyone had a part to play and it started with the discipline of young people. He recalled Persad-Bissessar had made the decision to remove "discipline" from schools, likely a reference to the removal of corporal punishment in 2001 when she was education minister.

Dillon said the Opposition criticised the Government for being in a "time warp" but he would continue to speak about the past as there was always a cause and effect. He said he would continue to talk about the previous administration's destruction of the security architecture.

"We are where we are now based on the actions you did at that time."

He spoke about the five national security ministers under the previous administration including Jack Warner whose claim to fame was a fire truck and breaking down tents. He said Warner was now writing in his Sunshine publication all his ideas about security.

"By the time the AG finish with him he will be in a place where the sun won't shine."

He said Persad-Bissessar in her contribution said serious crimes were down under her administration compared to the current administration. He provided statistics comparing the years 2011, 2012 and 2013 to 2016, 2017 and 2018 which showed lower seizures of firearms and ammunition, lower seizures of narcotics and less arrests.

Dillon said in 2011 serious crimes were 15,877 with a detection rate of 19 per cent compared to 2016 11,031 and detection rate of 24 per cent.

"Serious crime was down in your time? Come on."