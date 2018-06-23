Cops find ganja in 2 men’s mouths

ON searching two male occupants of a car on Thursday, Southern Division Task Force police found three grammes of marijuana in their mouths.

Driver Dareem Pierre, 23, and passenger Darren Deonarine, 31, yesterday appeared separately before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine. Both pleaded guilty.

First to appear was Pierre, a rigger. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said PC Aaron Loutan and other police were on mobile patrol at Battoo Avenue in Marabella on Thursday at about 5 pm when they saw Pierre driving a car. On seeing the police, Pierre put something in his mouth. Police intercepted the car and searched the occupants. They asked Pierre to open his mouth, where they found marijuana weighing 1.5 grammes.

Pierre did not have an attorney and represented himself yesterday. The magistrate reprimanded and discharged him, saying her decision was based on his age, the amount of marijuana and because he had no previous convictions or pending matters.

A few minutes later, Deonarine appeared, also charged with having 1.5 grammes of marijuana found inside his mouth. Deonarine, the father of two, has one previous conviction for marijuana possession.

The magistrate fined him $1,000 to be paid within a month or in default three months' hard labour in jail.

PC Loutan laid the charges.