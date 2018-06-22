Yoga fest is on

Yoga students demonstrate different postures of yoga at the La Boucan, Hilton Trinidad and Conference centre at the launch of Yoga Fest.

INDIAN High Commissioner to TT, Biswadip Dey launched the Yoga Fest at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centrel, St Ann’s. Dey is collaborating with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture, Chaguaramas Development Authority, National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) and various yoga centres in TT to celebrate this event. June 21 was celebrated as International Yoga Day –this being the fourth annual yoga day celebrated in countries all over the world.

Speaking at the launch, Dey said yoga is ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in his homeland of India. “Yoga is a state of harmony at every level of existence.” A day of yoga, he said, was proposed by India’s PM Narendra Modi on September 24, 2014, at the United Nation’s General Assembly. This later came in effect on June 21, 2014 as World Yoga Day.

The theme for the 2018 celebration, organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, is Yoga for Health. “The theme highlights the fact that yoga can contribute in a holistic way achieving an equilibrium between mind and body,” Dey said.

Yoga Fest continues until Sunday with several events taking place at the NCIC compound, at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.