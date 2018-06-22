Trash art on show at ‘Naps’

THE importance of recycling to protect the environment for future generations is the thinking behind a “trash art” competition targeting the young, creative and environmentally conscious.

Tomorrow, primary and secondary school students, as well as artists up to age 25, will display their creations for public viewing and judging at Naparima Girls’ High School, San Fernando. The artists with the most compelling pieces will be rewarded with cash incentives, along with trophies in the primary, secondary and non-school categories.

The entrants have been challenged to recreate contemporary pieces depicting historical landmarks or architectural features of San Fernando using both recyclable and recycled materials. In other words, common objects that are discarded daily and end up in the landfill.

The Trash Art competition is an initiative of the PNM San Fernando Youth League. Chairman of the league, Joshua Regrello said, “It’s a fun way to excite young people about the benefits of recycling.”

Regrello explained that in their deliberations to encourage young people to save the environment in a fun and interesting way, its treasurer Justin Sinanan proposed they capitalise on the trash art initiative which is becoming quite a phenomenon internationally.

They ran with it, went to both primary and secondary schools and were encouraged by the response of principals, teachers and students.

“It’s all about showcasing the wonders of recycling while raising awareness for our environment. The competition invites our youth to embrace recycling while engaging and utilising their creative side,” he said.

Painfully aware of the negativity many of TT youth are subjected to, he said the league is moved to highlight youth in a positive light and demonstrate that they are capable of doing much more than what is portrayed through social media.

Regrello said there have been enquiries about the sale of the pieces, but that is not a discussion they have had with the art creators as yet. The display is opens from 5 pm-8 pm on at the auditorium and there is an entrance fee of $10.