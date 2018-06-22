Shop owner killed, wife’s throat slit

Curtis Smith Jr. aka Birdman murdered in Diego Martin on Monday morning. (Photo by Enrique Assoon, NYLO Intern)

A Tamana business couple was viciously attacked at their mini mart on Thursday night, robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and brutally chopped on their heads and their throats slit by bandits. John Samaroo, 53, was killed and is wife Saraswatee, 51, is warded in serious condition at the Sangre Grande hospital.

Around 9.40 pm Samaroo was putting out the garbage on the pavement in front of JJs Minimart while his wife was inside the grocery tidying up in preparation for the next day’s sales. Some customers were also in the minimart chatting with Saraswatee when two masked men with cutlasses and knives emerged from bushes located opposite the minimart.

John was ambushed by the two killers who chopped him in the head and then slit his throat.