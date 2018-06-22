SFCC serves notice to 51 landowners

WITH the start of the rainy season, the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) is getting tough with landowners who refuse to clean their properties, which could contribute to flooding and other ills.

CEO Indarjit Singh has served notice to some 51 landowners in the city, stretching from San Fernando to Vistabella, Marabella, Pleasantville, Cocoyea and Gulf View, telling them to clear and keep their properties sanitary or face a legal challenge.

In an ad published in the daily newspaper, Singh said notices previously served on these overgrown properties have since expired and the state of these properties poses a serious threat to the health, safety and security of citizens. He has given owners a further 14 days to “where applicable clear all overgrown premises, vacant lots and abandoned premises which are likely to be injurious to the health and safety, ie harbouring mosquitoes, rodents and other vermin.”

He has also said all trimmings, cuttings, litter and other debris must be disposed of at an approved site. The property owners have also been told to maintain the premises afterwards and that otherwise the SFCC will take legal action under the Public Health Ordinance Chapter 12 No 4 Section 70(1) (a).